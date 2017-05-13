Lawsuit over painful beach visit doesn't survive appeal

A woman who went to a picnic and left with a broken nose has lost her day in court.

The Michigan appeals court reversed a decision by a Lake County judge and said Yates Township has governmental immunity in a lawsuit filed by Anitra Raspberry.

Raspberry was sitting at a picnic table at Williams Beach in spring 2013 when she was hit in the face by a rock that apparently was stirred up by a passing lawnmower. She accused a township employee of gross negligence by operating the mower too close to her and her family.

Eric Meehan said it was an accident. He said he had checked the ground for any hazards. The appeals court said Tuesday there's no allegation that Meehan had ignored a bunch of rocks.

