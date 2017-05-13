Statewide trades union endorses Whitmer in governor's race - WNEM TV 5

Statewide trades union endorses Whitmer in governor's race

LANSING, MI (AP) -

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer has secured the endorsement of a 14,000-member labor union days after U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee decided not to run for governor in 2018.
   The Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights backed Whitmer Thursday -- a positive sign for her campaign as it seeks to coalesce support.
   Executive Secretary-Treasurer Mike Jackson calls Whitmer, a former legislative leader from East Lansing, a "proven fighter" who "has been in the trenches on the side of skilled trades workers countless times."
   The union credits her for leading Capitol protests when Republicans enacted right-to-work laws.
   The other visible Democrat in the race is Abdul El-Sayed, former head of Detroit's health department. University of Michigan regent Mark Bernstein, president of his family's well-known personal-injury law firm, is considering a run.
 

