Mother Nature has a Mother's Day Present for Mid-Michigan

Sunny skies will grace Mid-Michigan for Mother's Day. There will be a few high clouds hanging around initially, but sunshine will certainly be able to break through. In addition, it looks like that sunshine will stick around for the next couple of days.

Tonight:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will be dropping into the upper 40s with light winds out of the northwest at 5 mph.

Mother's Day:

You'll wake up early in the morning with a few high clouds, but those will be exiting as the day goes on. No rain concerns are on the docket, which means any outdoor Mother's Day plans are a go. Winds will be out of the north northwest at 5 to 10 mph, gusting occasionally to 20 mph.

Monday:

Mostly sunny skies stick around for Monday with highs near 70 degrees.

Tuesday:

Minor changes come into play on Tuesday. Scattered showers will be present throughout the day, but it won't be a washout. Highs will be rising into the upper 70s.

Wednesday:

Small chances for scattered thunderstorms will linger, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will soar into the low 80s.

Thursday:

Mostly cloudy skies will be the theme with a few scattered thunderstorms. Highs will stay above average in the upper 70s.

Friday:

Sunshine returns briefly for Friday. Highs ease back into the low 70s.

Saturday:

We'll see mostly cloudy skies with an opportunity for scattered thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

