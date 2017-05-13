Festival of cannabis and music held in Clio

"Marijuana has helped me in many ways." said Alexis Guerra

Alexis Guerra is trying shine a positive light on medical marijuana. that's why she's busy selling it at the Electric Kanna Karnival". It's being held for the first time at the auto city speedway in Clio. she says cannibus has got her through some tough times.

"About three years ago I was diagnosed with Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma and during chemo I religiously used weed oil smoked marijuana as much as I could. and it helped with the chemo one hundred percent. I was in remission after my first round." said Alexis Guerra

Guerra says this three day festival is much more than just pot. she calls it a celebration of the cannabis culture. Medical marijuana patients can connect with distributors, patrons can camp, ride carnival rides and play games.

"We are going to have fire dancers, fire breathers all kinds of stuff." said Anthony Butler

The Electric Kanna Karnival with be going on all weekend. with vendors, food and entertainment.

There's even some familiar faces on site advocating for total legalization of the drug. Darren McCarty, former Red Wings player, attributes marijuana to helping him overcome an opioid addiction.

"My story right now is that this plant saves lives. I want people to be able to make their own decisions and to be educated and to be filled in on the truth." said Darren McCarty

Organizers say there was minor backlash from holding the festival by some local businesses, but since everything is licensed and permitted, it's legal.

As for Guerra, she encourages everyone eighteen and over to visit.