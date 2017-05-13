Police investigate shooting in Flint - WNEM TV 5

Police investigate shooting in Flint

FLINT, MI (AP) -

Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting near Flint's Northern High School.

It happened around 12:30 pm, when a 22-year-old black man was found shot. He was transported to Hurley Medical Center and listed in Critical condition. 

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to call Flint Police or Crime Stoppers. 

