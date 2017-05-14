Skies to clear Mother's Day afternoon

A Mother's day that started off with plenty of cloud cover will start to get sunnier as we head into the afternoon. Temps will be pretty pleasant as well!

Mother's Day:

For today expect clouds to decrease, as sunshine will become the norm by the afternoon and evening. Temps will be cooler than yesterday, with a northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph. Expect a high this afternoon near 66.

Skies will remain clear tonight, leading to temps that will get a little chilly. Lows tonight will fall into the low 40s, so jackets overnight and at the bus stop/on the way out tomorrow morning will be necessary.

Monday:

Lots of sunshine will be around for your Monday, allowing temps to warm up nicely after a chilly start. Expect a high of 71 Monday afternoon.

Tuesday:

Late Monday night and into Tuesday a warm front will pass through the region, bringing with it the risk for rain showers. While it is looking like most of the rain activity will be in the AM hours of Tuesday, lingering rain showers will be possible all day. Temps will respond in a big way to this front, with the highs Tuesday afternoon reaching up into the low 80s.

Wednesday & Thursday:

The warm air that arrived on Tuesday will stick around for both Wednesday and Thursday, but so will some rain chances. With the summer-like warmth, and highs on Wednesday and Thursday reaching to 85 and 79 respectively, some lingering instability in the region from a near by low pressure system will cause there to be a small risk for thunderstorms in the PM hours of Wednesday, with the risk lasting into Thursday. These are not looking to be widespread, or to last for a long time, so don't cancel any plans, just have a plan for taking shelter as needed.

Friday:

Sunny skies will return on Friday, but the system that brought the summer temps will be moving out in exchange for milder highs. Expect highs to only reach to around 70 to end the work week.

Saturday:

Thunderstorm chances again return for next Saturday, as the temps again go up just a little bit. Expect highs to be near 73 to start next weekend.

