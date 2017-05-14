Police investigating shooting death of 16-year-old Freeland High School Student

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old Freeland High School Student.

Tittabawassee Township officers, along with Saginaw County Sheriff deputies and Midland County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting call in the 9000 block of N. River Road in Tittabawassee Township early Sunday morning.

According to a Tittabawassee Township Police Department spokesperson, officers discovered a deceased 16-year-old student of Freeland High School in the basement of their home.

Police believe the shooting occurred following a bonfire at the victim’s home in which alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Tittabawassee Township detectives have interviewed several Freeland High School student who were at the house at the time of the shooting to determine if the shooting was intentional or accidental.

Saginaw County Victim Advocates, as well as a counselor from Freeland High School, were sent to the scene to provide counseling.

This incident remains under investigation.

Upon conclusion of the investigation the incident will be forwarded to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

