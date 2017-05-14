Michigan State Police effort aims to boost bus safety

A woman who went to a picnic and left with a broken nose has lost her day in court. The Michigan appeals court reversed a decision by a Lake County judge and said Yates Township has governmental immunity in a lawsuit filed by Anitra Raspberry. Raspberry was sitting at a picnic table at Williams Beach in spring 2013 when she was hit in the face by a rock that apparently was stirred up by a passing lawnmower. She accused a township employee of gros...

More >