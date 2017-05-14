Michigan State Police effort aims to boost bus safety - WNEM TV 5

Michigan State Police effort aims to boost bus safety

LANSING, MI (AP) -

 The Michigan State Police says it's participating in a federal effort to ensure and promote bus safety.
   The department's Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division kicks off a two-week initiative Sunday that includes inspecting passenger buses for overall maintenance and verifying drivers' qualifications. Officials say violations could lead to service shutdowns.
   Division Capt. Michael Krumm says in a release that riders expect buses are "mechanically sound" and drivers comply with the laws.
   The effort is part of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's National Motorcoach Safety Initiative. The administration has launched a mobile app called SaferBus, which reviews carriers' safety records.

