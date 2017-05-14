Crews resume sweeping residential streets in Detroit

Public works crews will resume sweeping residential streets in Detroit after the program was stopped about seven years ago due to budget cuts.

The city says the first of three annual citywide street cleanings is expected to be completed in about 10 weeks. Several new street sweeping trucks have been added to the city's public works fleet. Additional machine operators also have been hired.

About 330 blocks will be swept each day. The city says "no parking" signs will be posted along streets ahead of the cleanings.

The program's restart follows an increase in state transportation funding. Residential side streets last were swept in 2010.

