Downtown Flint River landscape to change with $36.8M project - WNEM TV 5

Downtown Flint River landscape to change with $36.8M project

FLINT, MI (AP) -

A $36.8 million project is expected to change the landscape of the Flint River in downtown Flint.
   The Flint Journal reports the project is being led by Genesee County Parks and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
   The major pillars of the project include removing the Hamilton Dam, greening Riverbank Park and the former Chevy in the Hole site, building a walking bridge over the Swartz Creek and Flint River to connect the Iron Belle Trail and softening the riverbanks with rocks and native plants.
   Genesee County Parks and Recreation Commission director Amy McMillan says the project will boost safety and accessibility for recreation.
   Work is expected to begin this summer and wrap up in 2019, although some parts of the project will be finished and usable by then.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

