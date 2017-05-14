Great Lakes conference expected to draw 1,000 to Detroit - WNEM TV 5

Great Lakes conference expected to draw 1,000 to Detroit

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo

 About 1,000 researchers and others plan to gather in Detroit this week for an international conference focused on the Great Lakes.
   The 60th annual International Association for Great Lakes Research conference convenes Monday for five days at downtown's Cobo Center. More than 800 oral and poster presentations are expected to highlight scientific findings in freshwater health and management.
   Michigan State University researcher Joan Rose is scheduled to discuss study areas and investment necessary to protect or restore water quality. Former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency adviser Cameron Davis will talk about political, economic and social effects on the Great Lakes system.
   The conference is hosted by Wayne State University and the Michigan Sea Grant -- a federally funded collaboration between Michigan State and University of Michigan.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • North Korea launches possible ballistic missile

    North Korea launches possible ballistic missile

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:16:58 GMT
    Breaking NewsBreaking News

    South Korea says rival North Korea has launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile. It comes days after the election of a new South Korean president.   

    More >

    South Korea says rival North Korea has launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile. It comes days after the election of a new South Korean president.   

    More >

  • Couple told they can no longer house hockey players

    Couple told they can no longer house hockey players

    Friday, May 12 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-05-13 01:27:50 GMT
    (Source: WNEM)(Source: WNEM)

    Hockey memorabilia cover the walls at Ron Dashkovitz and Connie Weideman's home. It's the memories behind the keepsakes that make them extra special.

    More >

    Hockey memorabilia cover the walls at Ron Dashkovitz and Connie Weideman's home. It's the memories behind the keepsakes that make them extra special.

    More >

  • Lawsuit over painful beach visit doesn't survive appeal

    Lawsuit over painful beach visit doesn't survive appeal

    Saturday, May 13 2017 4:05 PM EDT2017-05-13 20:05:50 GMT
       A woman who went to a picnic and left with a broken nose has lost her day in court.    The Michigan appeals court reversed a decision by a Lake County judge and said Yates Township has governmental immunity in a lawsuit filed by Anitra Raspberry.    Raspberry was sitting at a picnic table at Williams Beach in spring 2013 when she was hit in the face by a rock that apparently was stirred up by a passing lawnmower. She accused a township employee of gros...More >
       A woman who went to a picnic and left with a broken nose has lost her day in court.    The Michigan appeals court reversed a decision by a Lake County judge and said Yates Township has governmental immunity in a lawsuit filed by Anitra Raspberry.    Raspberry was sitting at a picnic table at Williams Beach in spring 2013 when she was hit in the face by a rock that apparently was stirred up by a passing lawnmower. She accused a township employee of gros...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.