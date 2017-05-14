Calley touts replacement of business tax he helped create

As he hints at a gubernatorial run with an online ad campaign, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is trumpeting his involvement in a 2011 tax code rewrite that slashed Michigan's primary business tax.

What's being left out, however, is that in 2007 he helped create the very tax he later helped scrap.

Calley says his involvement in creating the Michigan Business Tax when Democrats were in power protected small businesses from a tax hike and helped them get a tax cut. He says once he became lieutenant governor, the GOP could "just scrap the whole thing and do what we wanted to do in the first place."

Michigan's tax structure is hailed by a business community whose support is important for Republican candidates. But primary opponents will note his MBT work.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.