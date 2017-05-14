Mother's Day plea: End Flint violence - WNEM TV 5

Mother's Day plea: End Flint violence

Posted: Updated:
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Prince of Peace M.B. Church in Flint holds “A Mother’s Day Plea” to the community to end violence in the community. In conjunction with other local churches, law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers, today’s Mother’s Day service recognized mothers who have lost a child to gun violence.

"It's tragic not just on Mother's Day, but every day," said Teresa Johnson. She lost her nephew, Jalen Lewis to gun violence at just 20 years old. She says it’s a harsh reminder, especially on a holiday dedicated to mothers like she and her sister, but she says she’s thankful for Prince of Peace.

"It is very special for them to acknowledge that they are gone, that their killers have not been caught yet, it's a privilege," Johnson said.

Reverend Jeffery Hawkins Sr. is the Pastor at Prince of Peace and he says he has his own personal connection after losing not one, but two sons to homicide in the city of flint. "The pain never goes away, parents deal with this every single day and even a day like Mother's Day, where their life has been altered, makes it challenging for them to even celebrate,” Hawkins said.

He hopes Prince of Peace will remain a support system for those suffering from loss as well as encourage people to come forward when they know information about a crime, "We've seen so much violence and shootings lately and it's time for us to come together and say you know what? We need to stop the killing, stop the shooting, stop the violence,” said Hawkins, “It's not just the victim, but the whole family becomes victimized and enough is enough."

The Day of Remembrance balloon release followed church services at the downtown Flint flat lot.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • North Korea launches possible ballistic missile

    North Korea launches possible ballistic missile

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:16:58 GMT
    Breaking NewsBreaking News

    South Korea says rival North Korea has launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile. It comes days after the election of a new South Korean president.   

    More >

    South Korea says rival North Korea has launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile. It comes days after the election of a new South Korean president.   

    More >

  • Couple told they can no longer house hockey players

    Couple told they can no longer house hockey players

    Friday, May 12 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-05-13 01:27:50 GMT
    (Source: WNEM)(Source: WNEM)

    Hockey memorabilia cover the walls at Ron Dashkovitz and Connie Weideman's home. It's the memories behind the keepsakes that make them extra special.

    More >

    Hockey memorabilia cover the walls at Ron Dashkovitz and Connie Weideman's home. It's the memories behind the keepsakes that make them extra special.

    More >

  • Lawsuit over painful beach visit doesn't survive appeal

    Lawsuit over painful beach visit doesn't survive appeal

    Saturday, May 13 2017 4:05 PM EDT2017-05-13 20:05:50 GMT
       A woman who went to a picnic and left with a broken nose has lost her day in court.    The Michigan appeals court reversed a decision by a Lake County judge and said Yates Township has governmental immunity in a lawsuit filed by Anitra Raspberry.    Raspberry was sitting at a picnic table at Williams Beach in spring 2013 when she was hit in the face by a rock that apparently was stirred up by a passing lawnmower. She accused a township employee of gros...More >
       A woman who went to a picnic and left with a broken nose has lost her day in court.    The Michigan appeals court reversed a decision by a Lake County judge and said Yates Township has governmental immunity in a lawsuit filed by Anitra Raspberry.    Raspberry was sitting at a picnic table at Williams Beach in spring 2013 when she was hit in the face by a rock that apparently was stirred up by a passing lawnmower. She accused a township employee of gros...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.