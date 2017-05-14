Bill Clinton speaks at Hobart, William Smith graduation - WNEM TV 5

Bill Clinton speaks at Hobart, William Smith graduation

Posted: Updated:
GENEVA, N.Y. (AP) -

 Former President Bill Clinton told graduating students at their commencement that they must decide whether "our common humanity is more important or our differences matter more."
   Clinton spoke Sunday at the ceremony for Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York, about 40 miles west of Syracuse.
   Clinton, who received an honorary degree, focused his remarks around diversity, saying it was a strength but that the differences between people were vastly outweighed by what all people share as human beings. He told students they didn't need an America that focused more on "us and them" instead of trying to expand the definition of who fell in the category of "us."
   Clinton told the graduates there were no permanent victories or permanent defeats, only lives of "permanent possibilities."

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • North Korea launches possible ballistic missile

    North Korea launches possible ballistic missile

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:16:58 GMT
    Breaking NewsBreaking News

    South Korea says rival North Korea has launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile. It comes days after the election of a new South Korean president.   

    More >

    South Korea says rival North Korea has launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile. It comes days after the election of a new South Korean president.   

    More >

  • Couple told they can no longer house hockey players

    Couple told they can no longer house hockey players

    Friday, May 12 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-05-13 01:27:50 GMT
    (Source: WNEM)(Source: WNEM)

    Hockey memorabilia cover the walls at Ron Dashkovitz and Connie Weideman's home. It's the memories behind the keepsakes that make them extra special.

    More >

    Hockey memorabilia cover the walls at Ron Dashkovitz and Connie Weideman's home. It's the memories behind the keepsakes that make them extra special.

    More >

  • Lawsuit over painful beach visit doesn't survive appeal

    Lawsuit over painful beach visit doesn't survive appeal

    Saturday, May 13 2017 4:05 PM EDT2017-05-13 20:05:50 GMT
       A woman who went to a picnic and left with a broken nose has lost her day in court.    The Michigan appeals court reversed a decision by a Lake County judge and said Yates Township has governmental immunity in a lawsuit filed by Anitra Raspberry.    Raspberry was sitting at a picnic table at Williams Beach in spring 2013 when she was hit in the face by a rock that apparently was stirred up by a passing lawnmower. She accused a township employee of gros...More >
       A woman who went to a picnic and left with a broken nose has lost her day in court.    The Michigan appeals court reversed a decision by a Lake County judge and said Yates Township has governmental immunity in a lawsuit filed by Anitra Raspberry.    Raspberry was sitting at a picnic table at Williams Beach in spring 2013 when she was hit in the face by a rock that apparently was stirred up by a passing lawnmower. She accused a township employee of gros...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.