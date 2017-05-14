School nickname change divides Vermont community - WNEM TV 5

School nickname change divides Vermont community

Posted: Updated:
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- -

 A move to change a high school team name has sparked death threats, a stalking charge and likely contributed to the defeat of the school budget twice in a Vermont community that has long supported education.
   The South Burlington School Board voted unanimously in February to drop the "Rebel" team name because of previous connections to the Confederacy.
   At a recent board meeting, some residents urged the board to let the public vote. The request was denied.
   The high school's interim principal says the Rebel name has created some discomfort for students as the school has become more diverse.
   Opponents say the name change is unnecessary.
   Officials have said the name change would cost the district about $50,000 and take effect this fall. A new nickname has not been decided.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • North Korea launches possible ballistic missile

    North Korea launches possible ballistic missile

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:16:58 GMT
    Breaking NewsBreaking News

    South Korea says rival North Korea has launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile. It comes days after the election of a new South Korean president.   

    More >

    South Korea says rival North Korea has launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile. It comes days after the election of a new South Korean president.   

    More >

  • Couple told they can no longer house hockey players

    Couple told they can no longer house hockey players

    Friday, May 12 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-05-13 01:27:50 GMT
    (Source: WNEM)(Source: WNEM)

    Hockey memorabilia cover the walls at Ron Dashkovitz and Connie Weideman's home. It's the memories behind the keepsakes that make them extra special.

    More >

    Hockey memorabilia cover the walls at Ron Dashkovitz and Connie Weideman's home. It's the memories behind the keepsakes that make them extra special.

    More >

  • Lawsuit over painful beach visit doesn't survive appeal

    Lawsuit over painful beach visit doesn't survive appeal

    Saturday, May 13 2017 4:05 PM EDT2017-05-13 20:05:50 GMT
       A woman who went to a picnic and left with a broken nose has lost her day in court.    The Michigan appeals court reversed a decision by a Lake County judge and said Yates Township has governmental immunity in a lawsuit filed by Anitra Raspberry.    Raspberry was sitting at a picnic table at Williams Beach in spring 2013 when she was hit in the face by a rock that apparently was stirred up by a passing lawnmower. She accused a township employee of gros...More >
       A woman who went to a picnic and left with a broken nose has lost her day in court.    The Michigan appeals court reversed a decision by a Lake County judge and said Yates Township has governmental immunity in a lawsuit filed by Anitra Raspberry.    Raspberry was sitting at a picnic table at Williams Beach in spring 2013 when she was hit in the face by a rock that apparently was stirred up by a passing lawnmower. She accused a township employee of gros...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.