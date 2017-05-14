School nickname change divides Vermont community

A move to change a high school team name has sparked death threats, a stalking charge and likely contributed to the defeat of the school budget twice in a Vermont community that has long supported education.

The South Burlington School Board voted unanimously in February to drop the "Rebel" team name because of previous connections to the Confederacy.

At a recent board meeting, some residents urged the board to let the public vote. The request was denied.

The high school's interim principal says the Rebel name has created some discomfort for students as the school has become more diverse.

Opponents say the name change is unnecessary.

Officials have said the name change would cost the district about $50,000 and take effect this fall. A new nickname has not been decided.

