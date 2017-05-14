New Miss USA to be crowned in Las Vegas - WNEM TV 5

New Miss USA to be crowned in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Contestants are preparing to take the stage in the Miss USA pageant.
   A new Miss USA will be crowned Sunday, when the contest that features women from each state and the nation's capital returns to Las Vegas.
   Fifty-one women will participate in the decades-old competition airing live at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox from Mandalay Bay Convention Center.
   The two-hour event will feature hosts Julianne Hough, Ashley Graham and Terrence J.
   Grammy Award-winner Pitbull and CMA Award-winner Brett Eldredge will perform. The broadcast will also include a performance from a Cirque du Soleil show based on Michael Jackson songs.
   Last year, District of Columbia resident Deshauna Barber became the first-ever military member to win Miss USA.
   The winner of Sunday's pageant will compete in the Miss Universe contest.
 

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • North Korea launches possible ballistic missile

    North Korea launches possible ballistic missile

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:16:58 GMT
    Breaking NewsBreaking News

    South Korea says rival North Korea has launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile. It comes days after the election of a new South Korean president.   

    More >

    South Korea says rival North Korea has launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile. It comes days after the election of a new South Korean president.   

    More >

  • Couple told they can no longer house hockey players

    Couple told they can no longer house hockey players

    Friday, May 12 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-05-13 01:27:50 GMT
    (Source: WNEM)(Source: WNEM)

    Hockey memorabilia cover the walls at Ron Dashkovitz and Connie Weideman's home. It's the memories behind the keepsakes that make them extra special.

    More >

    Hockey memorabilia cover the walls at Ron Dashkovitz and Connie Weideman's home. It's the memories behind the keepsakes that make them extra special.

    More >

  • Lawsuit over painful beach visit doesn't survive appeal

    Lawsuit over painful beach visit doesn't survive appeal

    Saturday, May 13 2017 4:05 PM EDT2017-05-13 20:05:50 GMT
       A woman who went to a picnic and left with a broken nose has lost her day in court.    The Michigan appeals court reversed a decision by a Lake County judge and said Yates Township has governmental immunity in a lawsuit filed by Anitra Raspberry.    Raspberry was sitting at a picnic table at Williams Beach in spring 2013 when she was hit in the face by a rock that apparently was stirred up by a passing lawnmower. She accused a township employee of gros...More >
       A woman who went to a picnic and left with a broken nose has lost her day in court.    The Michigan appeals court reversed a decision by a Lake County judge and said Yates Township has governmental immunity in a lawsuit filed by Anitra Raspberry.    Raspberry was sitting at a picnic table at Williams Beach in spring 2013 when she was hit in the face by a rock that apparently was stirred up by a passing lawnmower. She accused a township employee of gros...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.