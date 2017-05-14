Nothing but blue skies

Hopefully you were able to enjoy today's blue skies and sunshine. If you weren't, you still have one more day to get outside and enjoy the sun before it becomes a little sparse during the middle of the week. The other thing to watch will be our rising temperatures this week as well.

Tonight:

Clear skies overnight with temperatures dropping into the low 40s. Winds will be light and variable.

Tomorrow:

Sunny skies to start your Monday. A few high clouds move into northern areas late in the afternoon. Highs will be around 70 degrees.

Tuesday:

Scattered showers move in overnight Monday into early Tuesday. The showers stick around early in the day on Tuesday, but we will be drying out in the afternoon. Highs will be right around 80 degrees.

Wednesday:

Most of the day will be sunny with a few clouds, but there is the chance for a pop up shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon to early evening hours. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 80s, giving us an early taste of summer.

Thursday:

Better chances for rain will occur on Thursday, but they are still small chances. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well. Highs will top out near 80 degrees.

Friday:

Skies will clear out and give us some sunshine before heading into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

Saturday and Sunday:

Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will hang around for the weekend. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

