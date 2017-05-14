Community mourns loss of Freeland High School student

"I just can't imagine what the mother is going through on Mother's Day! I just cannot imagine!" said Ron Whitman

On Mother's day, Ron Whitman says most moms are out celebrating and spending time with their kid, but in the quiet community of Freeland he says some mothers and a lot of other people must be heart broken. Police say a 16 year old boy died Sunday morning from a fatal gun shot wound.

"In a blink. You need to educate your children and tell them each and everyday that you love them." said said Ron Whitman

Whitman says the victim goes to school with his daughter.. Tittabawassee Township Police believe the shooting happened following a bonfire at the victims home. Investigators are not currently releasing the name of the boy but do say alcohol may have played a role in the death.

Freeland High School student Lauryn Richter says it was hard to get through work today at pat's food center. She says she knew the victim and describes him as, funny, well liked and athletic.

"Pretty much in shock. Wasn't expecting this. It kind of came out of no where. Didn't really know what to do." said Lauryn Richter

Detectives are interviewing fellow students to try and figure out if the shooting was intentional or an accident. While Freeland High school and some local churches are working on getting counselors together to help the community grieve. As for Whitman he hopes there's never a shooting like this again.

"Put the guns away. Lock them up." said Ron Whitman