Community mourns loss of Freeland High School student, victim identified

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old Freeland student.

Police believe the shooting occurred following a bonfire at the victim's home on North River Road in Tittabawassee Township. The student, identified as Michael Dennis, was found in the basement of the home about 2 a.m. Sunday morning, police said.

"I just can't imagine what the mother is going through on Mother's Day! I just cannot imagine!" said Ron Whitman.

On Mother's day, Whitman said most moms are out celebrating and spending time with their kid, but in the quiet community of Freeland he said some mothers and a lot of other people must be heart broken.

Police said the 10th grader died Sunday morning from a fatal gunshot wound.

"In a blink. You need to educate your children and tell them each and every day that you love them," Whitman said.

Whitman said Dennis went to school with his daughter.

Investigators did say alcohol may have played a role in his death.

Freeland High School student Lauryn Richter said it was hard to get through work Sunday at Pat's Food Center. She said she knew the victim and described him as, funny, well liked and athletic.

"Pretty much in shock. Wasn't expecting this. It kind of came out of no where. Didn't really know what to do," Richter said.

Freeland Superintendent Matt Cairy said Dennis was on the track team and played JV football.

Detectives are interviewing fellow students who were at the scene at the time of the death to try and figure out if the shooting was intentional or an accident. Details about the circumstances that led to the shooting weren't immediately released.

Meanwhile, Freeland High School and some local churches are working on getting counselors together to help the community grieve.

As for Whitman, he hopes there's never a shooting like this again.

"Put the guns away. Lock them up," Whitman said.

Principal at Freeland High School released the following statement:

"As we grieve one of our own, we ask for your prayers and strength for his family and our school community."

