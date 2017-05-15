Labor shortage could raise prices at grocery stores

You may soon find higher prices at the grocery store because of a labor shortage.

The problem seems to be fewer migrant workers on farms, especially in California.

It began with a tightening of the Mexican border under President Barrack Obama, but many farms said the Trump Administration's immigration crackdown has made matters worse.

So, they have to increase incentives - like better wages and benefits - to lure in workers.

"With a lot of the rhetoric that's going on about building the wall, a lot of those laborers who felt comfortable coming before, now just don't feel comfortable so they're not coming," said Harold Edwards, President and CEO of Limoneira.

Other factors add to the problem, like farmers moving their operations to Mexico.

To make up for the shortage, some farmers now experiment with robots to harvest what used to be considered hand-picked crops.

