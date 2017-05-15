Labor shortage could raise prices at grocery stores - WNEM TV 5

Labor shortage could raise prices at grocery stores

Posted: Updated:
CBS Photo CBS Photo
CBS -

You may soon find higher prices at the grocery store because of a labor shortage. 

The problem seems to be fewer migrant workers on farms, especially in California. 

It began with a tightening of the Mexican border under President Barrack Obama, but many farms said the Trump Administration's immigration crackdown has made matters worse. 

So, they have to increase incentives - like better wages and benefits - to lure in workers. 

"With a lot of the rhetoric that's going on about building the wall, a lot of those laborers who felt comfortable coming before, now just don't feel comfortable so they're not coming," said Harold Edwards, President and CEO of Limoneira. 

Other factors add to the problem, like farmers moving their operations to Mexico. 

To make up for the shortage, some farmers now experiment with robots to harvest what used to be considered hand-picked crops. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police investigating shooting death of 16-year-old Freeland High School Student

    Police investigating shooting death of 16-year-old Freeland High School Student

    Sunday, May 14 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-05-14 22:39:54 GMT
    Freeland Community Schools, photo courtesy of FacebookFreeland Community Schools, photo courtesy of Facebook

    Police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old Freeland High School Student. 

    More >

    Police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old Freeland High School Student. 

    More >

  • Man admits to duping women into sex for porn 'rehearsals'

    Man admits to duping women into sex for porn 'rehearsals'

    Sunday, May 14 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-05-14 21:00:35 GMT
    A Kansas City-area man has pleaded guilty to duping dozens of women into having sex with him on camera by telling them they were rehearsing for roles in pornographic movies.    The U.S. attorney's office says 34-year-old Mario Antoine, of Raymore, pleaded guilty to one wire fraud count and will be sentenced to 10 years in prison under the terms of the deal he agreed to Friday. He also will be required to pay restitution to his victims. Formal sentencing is set for Sept. 13. ...More >
    A Kansas City-area man has pleaded guilty to duping dozens of women into having sex with him on camera by telling them they were rehearsing for roles in pornographic movies.    The U.S. attorney's office says 34-year-old Mario Antoine, of Raymore, pleaded guilty to one wire fraud count and will be sentenced to 10 years in prison under the terms of the deal he agreed to Friday. He also will be required to pay restitution to his victims. Formal sentencing is set for Sept. 13. ...More >

  • Community mourns loss of Freeland High School student

    Community mourns loss of Freeland High School student

    Monday, May 15 2017 5:25 AM EDT2017-05-15 09:25:29 GMT

    Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old Freeland student.

    More >

    Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old Freeland student.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.