TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break closes road in Auburn

A water main break has caused a road closure in front of a Mid-Michigan elementary school.

The incident was reported at about 4:40 a.m.

Police have eastbound lanes of Midland Road in front of Auburn Elementary School closed due to the main break.

It's unclear how long it will take to clear the area.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

