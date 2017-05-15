Man shot in Flint high school parking lot

Authorities continue to investigate a shooting that left one man fighting for his life.

It happened around 12:30 Saturday in the Flint Northern High School parking lot.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was last listed in critical condition.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Flint Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.