Michigan computer engineer reverses worldwide cyberattack program

A Michigan computer engineer figured out how to stop what is being called the biggest cyberattack ever.

Authorities said a hacker or group of hackers created a ransomware called "WannaCry" using stolen NSA tools. The software locks down all computer files and demands $300 to release them.

It spread quickly and impacted more than 200,000 computers in 150 countries.

Security expert Darien Huss reverse engineered the program and found a kill switch the creator left in place to disable it.

"It really did not take long to figure out there was a kill switch feature in it," Huss said. "The individual or individuals response for this aren't very sophisticated. It feels really amateur hour to me."

Experts said so far victims have paid about $32,000 to free their files.

