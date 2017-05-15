Homeless man crushed by garbage truck, survives - WNEM TV 5

Homeless man crushed by garbage truck, survives

MACOMB COUNTY, MI

A homeless man says he's happy to be alive after being crushed in a garbage truck. 

Marcus Baldwin had just gotten a job at a demolition company back in November, but he had no where to stay. 

So, he turned to a dumpster for shelter. 

The next morning, Baldwin said he felt the dumpster moving and suddenly he was thrown in the back of a garbage truck. He lost his leg and spent months in the hospital, but he said he's moved on. 

"It's just an everyday struggle, but I'm doing better. I'm not on the streets. I have a home at least I can go to every night," Baldwin said. 

The incident happened in Macomb County, which he said helped him get a grant so he could have his own place to call home. 

