5-year-old superhero feeds Mid-Michigan hungry

A new superhero has hit the streets, and he's helping to feed hungry people in Mid-Michigan.

Liam Senton, 5, goes by the name "Super Can Man" as he works to raise money and collect cans of food for the Eastern Michigan Food Bank.

Super Can Man was spotted Saturday at Vascular Institute in Flint as they hosted an event to benefit the food bank.

The family friendly event had games, food from local restaurants, and music.

