Gorgeous Monday ahead!

It's always nice when the forecast cooperates, and it's even nicer when it does so on a weekend we're celebrating Mom. We hope you had a great weekend and we hope you enjoy the gorgeous start to the week that lies ahead for today!

Today & Tonight

Skies are clear as we start a brand new workweek and you can expect those same conditions all day long. We're expecting full sunshine into the afternoon and evening, meaning any plans outdoors are A-okay!

With that generous sunshine, we should see the temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning warm up rapidly into the 60s and 70s this afternoon. With little wind, we'll have lake breezes develop which will keep our immediate lakeshore areas on the cooler side.

The evening hours will be pleasant with just a few clouds moving in, but during the overnight skies will trend overcast and eventually rain and thunderstorms will follow. While severe weather is not expected, pockets of heavier rain will be possible.

Overnight lows will remain mild in the 50s.

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms will last into the morning commute on Tuesday, but become more scattered as the morning hours pass. While the showers will be a nuisance on the morning drive, temperatures will be mild with the clouds overnight.

We'll begin to dry out during the afternoon and see a pretty big warm up as a warm front lifts into the region. We'll see highs climb into the upper 70s tomorrow, with even a few lower 80s showing up on the map.

With those warmer temperatures, we should see skies clear out as well with more sunshine expected in the afternoon after a pretty cloudy start.

By the end of the rain, we should see rainfall totals between .10" to .50", with some higher amounts possible where the heaviest rain focuses.

