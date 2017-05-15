Mom claims kids don't qualify for Flint benefits after move

Thousands of children will get money this month for certain foods to fight the effects of the Flint water crisis, but it's a different story for children of families who have left the city.

Among those children is 4-year-old Sincere Smith. The boy was once featured on the cover of TIME magazine.

According to the Detroit Free Press, his family no longer qualifies for a chunk of the $7 million in food assistance going to some Flint residents because they moved to Swartz Creek to get away from the water crisis.

It's not clear just how many families are in the same situation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.