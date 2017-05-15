Flag to be flown at half-staff in honor of police - WNEM TV 5

Flag to be flown at half-staff in honor of police

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

The American flag is to be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the men and women who uphold our laws and protect our communities. 

It's National Peace Officers Memorial Day, a time to remember their sacrifices. 

Several local events will be held to mark the occasion. 

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 126 will host its annual service in Flint Memorial Park. The service is at 11 a.m. in Mt. Morris. The keynote speaker will be former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade. 

Another ceremony will be held at the Midland Law Enforcement Center at 4 p.m. 

The event will feature city and county officers, as well as members of the search and rescue dive team and the K-9 unit. 

Specialty vehicles and equipment will also be on display for public viewing. 

