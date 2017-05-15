JOB ALERT: Aldi looking to fill 100 positions this summer

Aldi wants to help you find work this summer.

The grocery chain is looking to fill more than 100 positions during its one-day hiring blitz.

Just stop in at any Aldi store Monday, May 15 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for a chance to apply.

You must be 18 years or older with open availability.

