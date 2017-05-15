JOB ALERT: Aldi looking to fill 100 positions this summer - WNEM TV 5

JOB ALERT: Aldi looking to fill 100 positions this summer

MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

Aldi wants to help you find work this summer. 

The grocery chain is looking to fill more than 100 positions during its one-day hiring blitz. 

Just stop in at any Aldi store Monday, May 15 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for a chance to apply. 

You must be 18 years or older with open availability. 

