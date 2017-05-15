Michigan named among states with biggest drug problem

The threat of drug addiction is no stranger to Mid-Michigan.

Such abuse has reached epidemic proportions in our area and continues to be a nationwide crisis.

The number of people who admit to ever using an illicit drug rose from 1979 (31.3%) to 2015 (48.8%), according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

With the White House sending mixed messages about how it plans to deal with drug abuse, the personal-finance website WalletHub released a study Monday that looks at the states with the biggest drug problems in 2017.

In order to determine which states have the biggest drug problems, WalletHub compared three categories - drug use & addiction, law enforcement, and drug health issues & rehab.

It’s no surprise that Michigan ranks 10th nationwide.

More highlights from the study found:

Drug Abuse & Prevention in Michigan (1=Biggest Problem; 25=Avg.)

15th – Percentage of Teenagers Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month

11th – Percentage of Adults Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month

10th – Number of Opioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions per Capita

15th – Number of Drug Overdose Deaths per Capita

19th – Number of Substance Abuse Treatment Facilities per 100,000 People (12 Years and Older) Using Illicit Drugs

13th – Percentage of Teenagers Who Were Offered, Sold, Or Given An Illegal Drug On School Property in the Past Year

Meanwhile, the study found Washington, D.C. has the biggest drug problem in nation, with the highest percentage of adults who needed but didn’t receive treatment for illicit drug use in the past year.

If you’re looking to avoid the drug epidemic, your best bet is to move to Idaho, according to the study.

To view the full report, click here.