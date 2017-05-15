AAA: Statewide average gas prices rise 6 cents

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 6 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.40 per gallon. That's about 13 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.34 per gallon in the Marquette area. The highest average was about $2.42 per gallon in the Ann Arbor area.

The Detroit-area's average was up about 3 cents from last week to about $2.39 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

