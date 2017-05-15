Driver escapes car fire in Genesee County - WNEM TV 5

Driver escapes car fire in Genesee County

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
ARGENTINE TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A driver escaped unhurt after a car fire in Genesee County. 

It happened early Monday morning on Moran Road, just off Silver Lake Road in Argentine Township. 

Officials at the scene said the driver of the car, a man, was able to escape the vehicle without injury. 

It's not clear how the fire started. 

