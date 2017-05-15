Katy Perry adds Michigan visit to tour

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Katy Perry arrives at Wango Tango at StubHub Center on Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Carson, Calif.

There’s going to be fireworks in Detroit!

Pop star Katy Perry is joining the ranks of huge musical artist performing at the new Little Caesars Arena. The concert is set for Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Tickets go on sale Monday, May 22 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $50 to over $200.

The concert is part of Perry's North American tour after the release of her upcoming album titled “Witness” on June 9.

This is the singer’s first tour since 2015.

Two singles have been released from "Witness" so far: "Chained to the Rhythm" and "Bon Appetit." Perry hinted at the album's name earlier this month by wearing a headpiece that spelled out the word "Witness" on the red carpet at the Met Gala.

