ZZ Top coming to Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

ZZ Top coming to Saginaw

Posted: Updated:
Source: Dow Event Center Source: Dow Event Center
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

ZZ Top is coming to Mid-Michigan.

The bearded band is scheduled to appear at the Huntington Event Park in Saginaw on Saturday, Sept. 23 as part of The Tonnage Tour.

Grab presale tickets starting on May 17th. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, June 2nd at 10 a.m.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $39.45 for a lawn seat up to $95.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2107 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.