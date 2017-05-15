ZZ Top coming to Saginaw

ZZ Top is coming to Mid-Michigan.

The bearded band is scheduled to appear at the Huntington Event Park in Saginaw on Saturday, Sept. 23 as part of The Tonnage Tour.

Grab presale tickets starting on May 17th. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, June 2nd at 10 a.m.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $39.45 for a lawn seat up to $95.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2107 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.