Slam! WWE Summerslam Heatwave Tour coming to Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Keep calm and ride the heatwave.

The WWE Summerslam Heatwave Tour is coming to Saginaw! The event begins at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 at the Dow Event Center.  

You can see some of your favorite WWE superstars, including AJ Styles, WWE champion Randy Orton, tag team champions The USOS and women’s champion Naomi.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $15 each. 

For more information, click here

