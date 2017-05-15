Man killed in Brighton crash - WNEM TV 5

Man killed in Brighton crash

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Brighton. 

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Friday, May 12 on Dancer Road, south of Jackson Road in Washtenaw County’s Lima Township.

Investigators said a 68-year-old Dexter man was driving a 2009 Ford Fusion when he went off the road and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials believe a preexisting medical condition or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Police said the man was not wearing a seat belt. 

