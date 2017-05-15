Calling all heroes! PJ Masks Live! coming to Saginaw

Parents and kids all shout hooray!

PJ Masks Live! Time to Be a Hero is coming to Saginaw. The hit animated TV series will be brought to life on stage at the Dow Event Center on Wednesday, September 27.

The live show is based on the top-rated animated series which airs daily on Disney Junior. Catboy, Owlette, Gekko and the Baddies will delight fans of all ages with live performances feature world-class production, familiar and original music, acrobats and interactivity.

The show starts at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $29.50 to $99.50 each.

