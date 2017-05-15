Man burning insects lights woods on fire, dies

Authorities say a man trying to burn insects in a wooded area of Clare County has been found dead.

Clare County Central Dispatch received a 911 call about 4:35 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 about a fire that was out of control in a wooded area near Cornwell and Long Lake in Franklin Township.

The caller told dispatchers they could see their neighbor lying on the ground in the fire, but was unable to get close enough to check on him.

When deputies and firefighters arrived on scene they found the 77-year-old Harrison man dead. The Harrison Fire Department worked along with the DNR Fire Division to quickly contain the fire and extinguish it.

Investigators were told the man was in the wooded area trying to burn insects.

The fire reportedly consumed approximately .6 acres.

The man's exact cause of the death is under investigation.

