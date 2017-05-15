Future of Genesee County tobacco ban unclear - WNEM TV 5

Future of Genesee County tobacco ban unclear

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

It's unclear if a county-wide age limit for tobacco sales has taken effect.

The decision blocking people under the age of 21 from buying cigarettes and other tobacco products in Genesee County was supposed to take effect Monday, May 15.

There has been much confusion, however, amid opposition to the change.

County commissioners are in closed session right now discussing the future of the Tobacco 21 Ordinance.

