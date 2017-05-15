Woman seriously hurt after van drives through stop sign

Two vehicles suffered extensive damage, and a woman seriously hurt, after a crash in Tuscola County.

It happened on Friday, May 12 at the intersection of Dickerson Road and Colling Road in Columbia Township.

Investigators said a 54-year-old Cass City woman was driving westbound on Dickerson Road in a blue 2002 Chevrolet Venture van when she disregarded a stop sign.

The van hit a southbound, tan 2007 Chrysler Town and Country driven by a 77-year-old Unionville woman.

The driver of the tan van was taken by ambulance to Covenant Hospital in Saginaw with serious injuries.

The driver of the blue van was taken to Bay McLaren for minor injuries.

Police believe alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

