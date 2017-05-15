Gordon Lightfoot tour making stop in Michigan

He brought us “The Wreck of The Edmund Fitzgerald” and “Early Morning Rain”, and now you can catch singer-songwriter and musician Gordon Lightfoot in person.

Lightfoot has announced a cross-country USA tour with a stop at Meadow Brook Amphitheater, on the campus of Oakland University, on Wednesday, August 2.

The tour, “Gordon Lightfoot in Concert: The Legend Lives On…” will feature his well-known hits as well as some deep album cuts, along with behind the scenes stories and personal anecdotes on his 50-year musical career.

Tickets range from $25 pavilion-only to $75 and go on sale Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. Click here to order e tickets.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.