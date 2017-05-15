Parents warned to be on alert after suspicious situations

Parents are being told to be on alert after two suspicious situations involving children.

They happened on Friday, May 12, in Genesee County. One incident happened in Richfield Township and the other in the Kearsley area.

Davison Community School officials report that a fourth-grade student said a man driving a black truck pulled up to her as she was waiting for the bus in the Tiger Run subdivision off M-15.

The man was described as older with brown hair, a "clean shaved" beard, and he was wearing sunglasses.

The student reports the man rolled down his window as if he was going to say something to her, but the bus appeared at the same time and the man drove off.

An incident involving a similar vehicle was reported earlier that morning at the corner of Covert and Risedorph streets.

According to Kearsley school officials, a man sitting in a black Chevy S-10 truck started calling high school students inappropriate names.

If you notice anything suspicious, you are encouraged to call 9-1-1.

