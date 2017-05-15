Report fraud by dialing new state tip line

If you think you’ve spotted fraud involving Michigan Department of State programs or documents, all it takes is a phone call to report it.

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson has announced a telephone tip line available for use by anyone who has witnessed or is experiencing fraud.

It allows you to report the issued to a toll-free number, 1-844-372-8356.

“Fraud is a growing threat in our state and nation that costs consumers many billions of dollars every year,” Secretary Johnson said. “If you are aware of scams or illegal activities related to Michigan vehicles, identification, documents, elections or any area this department oversees, please contact our toll-free Tip Line with as many details as you can provide. Our investigators will work with law enforcement agencies to catch lawbreakers that hurt all of us.”

You can also email sos-ois@michigan.gov to communicate with the Secretary of State’s Office of Investigative Services.

