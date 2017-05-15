Scattered storms before a big taste of Summer

Cloud cover was hard to come by this afternoon across Mid-Michigan. That will gradually change tonight. Clouds will begin to increase with showers not too far behind. Luckily, most of us will be sleeping by the time the rain starts. Unfortunately, rain may stick around for the morning commute.

Overnight and Tomorrow:

With returning clouds will also come scattered showers and a few thunderstorms overnight. Some of the storms rolling in ahead of an advancing warm front could be accompanied by heavy downpours and gusty winds. Stay alert for these downpours as well as lingering wet roads if traveling overnight into Tuesday morning. Lows will remain mild in the low 50s.

A few showers may linger into the day tomorrow. Any leftover rain will manage to exit in the afternoon and skies will gradually clear. Sunshine and southerly winds will help push our highs to around 80 degrees.

Wednesday:

A real taste of summer comes on Wednesday. Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Highs should normally be in the upper 60s this time of year.

Thursday:

Temperatures cool slightly to around 80 degrees for highs, but that is still well above average for this time of year. A chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm enters the picture, but any rain will be scattered.

Friday:

Temperatures fall back to reality in the mid 60s, but we will see a return to mostly sunny skies.

Saturday and Sunday:

The weekend won't be a complete washout, but we will see chances for showers and thunderstorms. The best opportunity for rain will be late Saturday into early Sunday. Highs on both days will be in the mid to upper 60s.

