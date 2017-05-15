10-year-old girl creates non-profit to help homeless

A Mid-Michigan fourth grader is setting an example by offering kindness and compassion to everyone.

Her name is Addisyn Goss. At 10-years-old she has already helped hundreds of Michigan's homeless.

She is the founder of a successful non-profit that is helping the homeless.

"I've always involved with the homeless because I loved helping them," Addisyn said.

She said she got the idea in 2015 to make care packages for people without a home. The idea came after she met her grandpa for the first time. He is a veteran who had his fair share of struggles.

"My grandpa was homeless for 10 years and during that time he had his leg amputated," Addisyn said.

After that day she went to work asking for donations to create care packages. They come complete with blankets, gloves and protein snacks.

More than 500 snacks have since been delivered to the homeless in Genesee and Shiawassee County thanks to donations from Addisyn's school, local businesses and charity groups.

The snacks are put together by friends and family in the "Snuggle Snacks" headquarters at the family's Lake Fenton home. The corporation is growing and so is the admiration for Addisyn.

"She is going to be a change maker. She already is. She is the true definition of a servant leader and she puts others first," said Rob Pouch, principal at Central Elementary School.

Addisyn said she plans to expand and find a new place to store all of the generous donations.

"I hope it leads to me getting a lot more money and going farther and help more people," she said.

