Man admits role in Halloween party death, calls it accident - WNEM TV 5

Man admits role in Halloween party death, calls it accident

Posted: Updated:
MONROE, MI (AP) -

A man charged with killing a woman whom he met at a Halloween party admits causing her death, but he insists it was an accident.

Daniel Clay told jurors Monday that he regrets what happened in 2014. He says 22-year-old Chelsea Bruck was asphyxiated during rough consensual sex in his vehicle during a night of partying in Monroe County.

Bruck's body was found in 2015, months after a Halloween party attracted hundreds of people to Frenchtown Township.

Clay says any facial injuries could have been the result of him dropping the body while he carried it to a remote area.  He says he didn't call police because his phone was dead.

Earlier, jurors saw a video of a police interview. Clay said he "blacked out." Closing arguments are Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.