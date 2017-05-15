Man admits role in Halloween party death, calls it accident

A man charged with killing a woman whom he met at a Halloween party admits causing her death, but he insists it was an accident.

Daniel Clay told jurors Monday that he regrets what happened in 2014. He says 22-year-old Chelsea Bruck was asphyxiated during rough consensual sex in his vehicle during a night of partying in Monroe County.

Bruck's body was found in 2015, months after a Halloween party attracted hundreds of people to Frenchtown Township.

Clay says any facial injuries could have been the result of him dropping the body while he carried it to a remote area. He says he didn't call police because his phone was dead.

Earlier, jurors saw a video of a police interview. Clay said he "blacked out." Closing arguments are Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.