Warren police: 22-month-old boy dies after falling into pool

WARREN, Mich. (AP) -

Police in suburban Detroit say a 22-month-old boy has died after being found in a swimming pool.

Warren Deputy Police Commissioner Matt Nichols said the boy had fallen into a backyard pool where he was found Monday afternoon. The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy's name wasn't immediately released.

WDIV-TV reports the child fell into an above-ground pool that was still covered.

