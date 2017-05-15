Group again initiates bill to repeal prevailing wage law

A business group is again initiating legislation to repeal Michigan's decades-old prevailing wage law.

The law requires workers on state-financed building projects to be paid higher wages based on local union contracts and is supported by Republican Gov. Rick Snyder.

The Board of State Canvassers said Monday it will consider the form of Protecting Michigan Taxpayers' petition at a meeting Thursday.

If the ballot committee collects roughly 252,000 valid voter signatures, the legislation would go to the GOP-led Legislature. It could pass the bill, and Snyder could not veto it.

In 2015, the well-financed group submitted signatures but was forced to drop the initiative after many were found to be invalid. The committee was funded largely by Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan and the conservative Michigan Freedom Fund.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.