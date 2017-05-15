BREAKING: Police situation happening in Pigeon - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Police situation happening in Pigeon

(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
PIGEON, MI (WNEM) -

Police have surrounded a house in Pigeon.

It is unclear why police have surrounded the house, but they have blocked off the area around the house and asked residents to stay inside their homes.

The situation happened about 8 p.m. on Monday 

TV5 has a crew at the scene and will update once more information is known.

