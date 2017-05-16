Textalyzer: Will it compromise drivers' rights?

A new device may give us a better picture of how often cellphone distractions play a part in crashes that injure and kill.

It can do it in a matter of seconds, but will it compromise peoples’ rights?

The more information police can get at the scene of a crash, the faster they can determine what happened.

Now, a company called Cellebrite is developing a device that would tell police immediately if the driver had been tapping, swiping or clicking.

New York, New Jersey, Tennessee and Chicago are considering legislation to allow its use.

At the very least, the device would speed up investigations.

In Michigan for instance, police have to confiscate the phone, draft a search warrant, execute the search warrant, then submit the phone to their lab.

Michigan has no legislation for use of the textalyzer at this time.

As for privacy concerns, the textalyzer would only determine usage, not access any private data. It would also be tailored to each jurisdiction’s laws.

The technology is still nine months away from becoming available, so there is time to iron out potential legal issues.

